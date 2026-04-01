GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

29 killed in Russian military plane crash over Crimea

Technical malfunction blamed as Russian military transport plane crashes over Crimea

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
29 killed in Russian military plane crash over Crimea

MOSCOW: Twenty-nine people, including six crew members and 23 passengers, were killed after a Russian military transport aircraft of the An-26 type crashed over the Crimean Peninsula due to a technical malfunction, according to preliminary reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the wreckage of the aircraft was found after contact was lost during a scheduled flight on March 31, at around 18:00 Moscow time, noting that a specialised committee affiliated with the ministry has begun its work at the crash site to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic meet to discuss strengthening the partnership between their two nations.

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Greek Defence Minister

39m ago1m read
UK's deployments of advanced systems such as Sky Sabre (a land-based air defence system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and missiles) and counter-drone technologies indicate a focus on protecting key allies from aerial threats, particularly Iranian-origin drones.

UK confirms additional air defence support for Gulf

2h ago2m read
A vehicle passes a gasoline price board at a filling station in Philadelphia, Friday, March 27, 2026.

From pumps to grids: Oil surge jolts global economy

3m read
Manila airport's Terminal 3. Overseas Filipino workers going to their workplaces abroad

What drives strong demand for Filipinos in Norway

2m read