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UK, France, Germany back direct Ukraine-Russia talks: joint statement

Western allies call for talks on ceasefire as Russian strikes continue across Ukraine

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AFP
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This combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025.
This combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025.
AFP

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany back Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for direct ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, they said Sunday after meeting with him in London.

The leaders "supported the proposal for a direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia -- with active US and European participation -- to bring about a ceasefire and support further negotiations," they said in a joint statement with Zelensky

"The current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations," they added.

"International borders must not be changed by force."

In an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Zelensky proposed they hold a face-to-face meeting.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us," he wrote.

Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London on Sunday.

Kyiv is asking its Western allies for more ammunition deliveries for its anti-air defences as Ukraine endures daily Russian strikes.

The latest strikes killed five people in Ukraine and hit a nuclear storage facility near the Chernobyl disaster site, officials said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

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