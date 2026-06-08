Chinese leader Xi arrives in North Korea for closely watched talks with Kim

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Russian President Vladimir Putin, from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)