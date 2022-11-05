Moscow: At least 13 people were killed in an overnight fire at a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.
"There are already 13 victims," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, quoting a law enforcement source. It added that 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city around 300 kilometres (180 miles) northeast of Moscow.
Russian police detained a man suspected to have caused a huge fire overnight at a bar in the city of Kostroma that killed at least 15 people.
Fire fighters fought through the early hours to put out the blaze at the popular Poligon bar in the city around 300 kilometres (180 miles) northeast of Moscow.
Russian agencies earlier reported that the fire could have started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor.
"Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said in a statement.
"He has now been handed over to investigative authorities," it added, without providing any further details.