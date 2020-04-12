An Instagrammer shared this creative Easter picture in light of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the world Image Credit: Instagram/lost.in.hongkong

It's Easter Sunday today, but, for billions of Christians around the world celebrating it, things were different this year. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing countries to go under lockdowns, Easter mass gatherings at churches, family get togethers and meeting friends, became impossible this year. But, it didn’t dampen spirit, it was #EasterAtHome for everyone this year.

Various churches including the Vatican, and some churches in the UAE streamed the Easter mass live online. Many around the world joined in to watch the church proceedings from their homes.

Others took to Twitter and Instagram to share prayers for the pandemic to pass and quick recovery of those affected. Meanwhile, they also thanked those fighting the pandemic on the frontlines.

Some Instagrammers even shared traditions and photos of how they celebrated along with one of the most trending hashtag since the pandemic started #StayHome.