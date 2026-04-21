GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

'DJ Priest' mixes religion and rave in Buenos Aires tribute to Pope Francis

Padre Guilherme turns Plaza de Mayo into a faith-filled techno celebration in Buenos Aires

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: A year after the death of Pope Francis, an unusual tribute brought music and faith together in Buenos Aires. Portuguese priest Guilherme Peixoto, widely known as Padre Guilherme, hosted a large open-air rave in the historic Plaza de Mayo, blending techno beats with religious symbolism.

As crowds gathered, giant screens displayed images of Francis alongside Pope John Paul II and symbols of peace, including white doves. Peixoto, dressed in clerical attire and DJ headphones, opened the event with a blessing before launching into a two-hour set that fused electronic music with spiritual themes.

The event attracted a diverse audience—believers and non-believers alike—drawn by both curiosity and admiration for the priest’s unique approach. Many attendees noted the accessibility of the free performance compared to costly international music events.

Peixoto’s rise has been remarkable. Ordained in 1999, he later pursued music inspired by Francis’ message of openness and courage. Today, he performs globally and commands a massive online following. For him, music remains a way to extend faith beyond traditional spaces, keeping his connection to Pope Francis alive through sound and shared experience.

Video: AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Girl’s emotional hug with Pope after Cameroon mass

Girl’s emotional hug with Pope after Cameroon mass

1m read
UAE concerts are returning in full swing

The first UAE concert of 2026 is here: 5 more gigs

3m read
Pope Leo XIV has no response to Trump criticism

Pope Leo XIV has no response to Trump criticism

1m read
Teachers who took part in 'The UAE Resilience Project' at Dubai's Folklore Theatre: some teaching music, others different subjects.

How schoolteachers paid musical tribute to UAE amid war

5m read