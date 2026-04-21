Dubai: A year after the death of Pope Francis, an unusual tribute brought music and faith together in Buenos Aires. Portuguese priest Guilherme Peixoto, widely known as Padre Guilherme, hosted a large open-air rave in the historic Plaza de Mayo, blending techno beats with religious symbolism.

As crowds gathered, giant screens displayed images of Francis alongside Pope John Paul II and symbols of peace, including white doves. Peixoto, dressed in clerical attire and DJ headphones, opened the event with a blessing before launching into a two-hour set that fused electronic music with spiritual themes.

The event attracted a diverse audience—believers and non-believers alike—drawn by both curiosity and admiration for the priest’s unique approach. Many attendees noted the accessibility of the free performance compared to costly international music events.

Peixoto’s rise has been remarkable. Ordained in 1999, he later pursued music inspired by Francis’ message of openness and courage. Today, he performs globally and commands a massive online following. For him, music remains a way to extend faith beyond traditional spaces, keeping his connection to Pope Francis alive through sound and shared experience.

Video: AFP