The former Boston Red Sox slugger's father says he has been shot and wounded

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz in 2016 Image Credit: AP

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday night.

Leo Ortiz told ESPN.com that Ortiz was shot while at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo.

"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo Ortiz said, adding: "At the moment, everything is confusing."

Dominican TV station CDN 37 reported that Ortiz was shot in the leg.