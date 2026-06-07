No footage, witnesses or official reports linked hotel to the incident
Abu Dhabi: A surgeon has filed a Dh300,000 compensation claim against a hotel in Abu Dhabi, alleging that he suffered serious injuries after slipping inside one of the property's restaurants due to what he described as poor safety standards and negligence.
However, a court has dismissed the case, ruling that the doctor failed to provide sufficient evidence linking the hotel to the alleged accident, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected the lawsuit despite the claimant arguing that the hotel had effectively acknowledged responsibility by later inviting him to a complimentary dinner for two.
The court found that the invitation did not amount to an admission of liability and that no legal evidence had been presented proving the hotel was responsible for the injuries.
According to court records, the surgeon said he was attending an evening medical seminar at the hotel when he slipped and fell in the restaurant. He claimed the accident was caused by a dirty floor, inadequate safety measures and the absence of warning signs.
The doctor told the court that the fall resulted in severe muscle tears in both thighs and significant internal bleeding, injuries that required urgent treatment and forced him to cancel several scheduled surgical procedures.
He further claimed that the incident left him unable to stand for extended periods, prevented him from exercising for three months and required him to use painkillers, injections and supportive braces in order to continue carrying out his professional duties.
The hotel denied liability and requested that the claim be dismissed.
In its ruling, the court said the medical reports submitted by the claimant established the existence of injuries but did not prove how they occurred or demonstrate that they were caused by negligence on the part of the hotel.
The judges noted that the case file contained no surveillance footage, witness statements, police report or technical evidence showing how the alleged incident occurred or linking it to any breach of safety obligations by the hotel. The court also observed that the claimant had not reported the incident to the relevant authorities at the time.
Addressing the doctor's argument that a subsequent invitation to a complimentary dinner constituted an admission of responsibility, the court ruled that the message contained no explicit or implicit acknowledgment of fault.
The invitation, the court said, could reasonably be interpreted as a gesture of goodwill, customer care or an effort to maintain relations with a guest rather than evidence of legal liability.
Concluding that the claimant had failed to establish either negligence or a causal link between the hotel and the injuries alleged, the court dismissed the case and ordered him to bear the legal costs and court fees.