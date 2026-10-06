Cornell rape allegations: Woman faces threats as protests engulf campus – where the case now stands

According to documents described by The New York Times, Doe's understanding of what had happened shifted over the following weeks. When she got home, she told her roommates she had taken ketamine and had sex with several men, but one roommate told investigators she did not describe it as rape and seemed to be in shock. In the days that followed, she exchanged messages with at least two of the men she would later accuse. One apologised for how the night had gone; she replied, according to the Times, that nothing sexual that happened was illegal.