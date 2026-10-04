Cornell president vows review after alleged gang rape

Dubai: Cornell University’s president has called the alleged gang rape of a student at a fraternity house “deeply disturbing” and pledged greater transparency as new questions emerge over evidence gathered in the 2024 investigation and why criminal charges were not pursued.

In an eight-minute video message on Saturday, President Michael Kotlikoff described the past week as one of the most difficult in Cornell’s history and acknowledged troubling questions surrounding the investigations that followed the allegations.

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit last month against Cornell and seven former students. She alleges she was drugged with ketamine, assaulted and raped by members of the Chi Phi fraternity.

Records obtained by The New York Times showed that the district attorney’s office declined in November 2024 to review additional evidence gathered by Cornell police, including further interviews and chat messages, after deciding on the basis of Jane Doe’s six-page statement that criminal charges would not be pursued.

CNN also reported that in a separate November 2024 police interview, Jane Doe said she could say “with 100% confidence” that she had been raped. That statement was not included in the six-page account furnished to prosecutors.

Cornell has also faced questions over its description of the information provided to the district attorney. The university initially said campus police had shared “all investigatory information” with prosecutors, but later said police had shared the woman’s sworn statement and a Snapchat screenshot.

Kotlikoff said Cornell supported the decision to reopen the criminal investigation and welcomed an independent review by an outside law firm into the university’s handling of the case.

“I want to acknowledge something that can be difficult for an institution to say,” Kotlikoff said. “We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to investigating and finding the answers our community deserves.”

Asked on Friday whether he should step down, Hochul declined to take a position, saying she did not yet have enough information.

The law distinguishes between people incapacitated by substances administered without their consent and those who voluntarily became intoxicated, potentially complicating prosecutions where a person becomes too intoxicated to consent.

He called for a “serious look at the role of fraternities and sororities in campus life”, saying Cornell would examine how to preserve what is valuable about Greek life while strengthening accountability and transparency.

“Being part of a group can never diminish individual responsibility for our own actions, for how we treat others or for speaking up when someone may be at risk,” he said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.