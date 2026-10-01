Florence Pugh speaks out on Cornell rape lawsuit, says Instagram censored her: 'This affects all women'

"I am lucky enough to do what I do and that I have a platform. I wanted to talk about it and I wanted to share how it made me feel. I am able to come here and talk about it in real life. Sadly, Instagram censored me when I said it. Which is also just another shock that women are censored even when they go through these things and they can't talk about it. It is an ongoing conversation, which it always be, until we are harder to those who do that to women," she added.