West Midnapore, West Bengal: Five young men were arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Kalua Muchirampur village here. This area is under the jurisdiction of the Debra Police Station.

"On Sunday, the minor went to her maternal uncle's house. She was allegedly raped by some youths while she was returning from there at around 2.30 pm. She was dropped home in an unconscious state by someone on a bike," said a police official.

The minor's father has lodged a complaint at the police station. The authorities then arrest five young men on December 30 and produced them before the court. All five have been sent to seven days in police custody.

The father of the victim said, "The incident occurred when she was returning from her maternal uncle's place on her bicycle. The youths cornered her and took her to a place beside a pond where three to four other youths were drinking liquor. They gagged her mouth and raped her."

"Someone came on a bike and dropped her home in a senseless condition at around 7.30 pm. I and my daughter do not know the accused youths," he added.