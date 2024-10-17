Ho Chi Minh City: A Vietnamese property tycoon sentenced to death for fraud totalling $27 billion was jailed for life Thursday in a related trial on money laundering charges, state media said.

Property developer Truong My Lan was found guilty in April of swindling cash from the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) - which prosecutors said she controlled - and sentenced to death in one of the biggest corruption cases in history.

Tens of thousands of people who had invested their savings in the bank lost money, shocking the communist nation and prompting rare protests from the victims.

On Thursday, a panel of three hand-picked jurors and two judges determined that Lan was guilty of money laundering and illegal cross-border trafficking of cash, according to state-controlled news site VNExpress.

She was also found guilty of bond fraud, the site reported.

"The court determined that Truong My Lan was the mastermind, committed the crime with sophisticated methods, many times, causing especially serious consequences... so she was sentenced to life in prison for three crimes," VNExpress said.

Thirty three other defendants - including her husband and niece - were due to face verdicts and sentencing at the court in Ho Chi Minh City, although state media did not say if any verdicts had been reached.

In her final words before court last week, Lan had begged for leniency, admitting she had made mistakes.

"I will never forget for the rest of my life, that my (behaviour) has affected tens of thousands of families," she said.

'Losing my mind'

Around 36,000 people who bought bonds issued by SCB have been identified as victims of the fraud.

Online noodle seller Nguyen Thi Huong told AFP she wanted to die after losing $20,000, her entire savings, through investing in a bond in 2022.

"When I learned that I had lost all the money I had deposited at SCB Bank, I felt like I was losing my mind," said Huong, 33.

She developed insomnia, her health deteriorated from stress and she no longer had money to send her children to extra classes, making them fall behind their peers, she said.

"I sat by my father's grave, and wished he would take me with him in death," Huong said.

State media reported earlier that Lan and her associates stole around $18 billion by taking assets from SCB between early 2018 and October 2022. Lan effectively owned a 90 percent stake in the bank.

Vietnamese property tycoon Truong My Lan (C) looks on at a court during her fraud case in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Lan, chair of major real estate developer Van Thinh Phat, ordered her accomplices to withdraw cash and transfer it out of SCB's system, state media said.

She then hid the origins of the money and used it to settle debts between companies or transferred the money abroad for fake contracts.

Dozens of victims in the case held protests in central Hanoi as her latest trial started, demanding authorities help them get their money back.

Lan had apologised to the victims in court, according to state media, and said she was "not a bad person".

She was given the death penalty in April after being found guilty of embezzling $12.5 billion - a verdict she is appealing, though no date has yet been announced for it.