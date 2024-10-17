Beijing: China has jailed 15 people for their roles in a building collapse that killed dozens and sparked a public scandal over construction standards, state media said Thursday.

In April 2022, a commercial building in the central city of Changsha caved in, leaving more than 50 people dead and nine wounded.

Authorities later said the structure had been built illegally, triggering an outcry over corruption and laxity in the construction industry.

State broadcaster CCTV said Thursday that two courts in Changsha had issued sentences for 15 people implicated in the scandal.

They included 11 years in prison for Wu Zhiyong, a resident of the building deemed partly responsible for the collapse.

Other jail sentences included 12 years in prison for the former deputy chief of a state-backed municipal water company found guilty of dereliction of duty and bribery.

A local structuring testing firm was fined one million yuan ($140,000) and several of its employees jailed for providing documents that falsely declared the building to be safe.

The court ruled that Wu and others built the property despite having "no construction qualifications" and illegally rented it to catering and accommodation companies, CCTV reported.

"No effective rectification measures were taken" despite the discovery of major structural hazards, the broadcaster said.