GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Thai Supreme Court orders ex-PM Thaksin to serve one year in prison

Ruling comes just days after Pheu Thai party was ousted, Shinawatra sacked as PM

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives with his daughter Thailand's sacked prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (L) at the Supreme Court in Bangkok.
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives with his daughter Thailand's sacked prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (L) at the Supreme Court in Bangkok.
AFP

Bangkok: Thailand's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra improperly served a 2023 prison term in a hospital suite, ordering him to serve one year of jail time.

"Sending him to hospital was not legal, the defendant knows his sickness was not an urgent matter, and staying in hospital cannot count as a prison term," said the ruling read out by a judge.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives in Parliament for his first Cabinet meeting

Thai acting PM seeks to dissolve parliament

1m read
Thailand's suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, center, arrives at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai court sacks PM over leaked phone call

2m read
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 12 modern Airbus A320 aircraft.

Air Arabia adds third daily flight to Bangkok

1m read
Cambodian soldiers reload the BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in Preah Vihear province on July 24, 2025.

What's behind the Thailand-Cambodia clash?

3m read