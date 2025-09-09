Thai Supreme Court orders ex-PM Thaksin to serve one year in prison

Ruling comes just days after Pheu Thai party was ousted, Shinawatra sacked as PM
Bangkok: Thailand's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra improperly served a 2023 prison term in a hospital suite, ordering him to serve one year of jail time.
"Sending him to hospital was not legal, the defendant knows his sickness was not an urgent matter, and staying in hospital cannot count as a prison term," said the ruling read out by a judge.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox