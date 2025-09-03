GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Thai acting PM seeks to dissolve parliament as new race heats up

Move could pave the way for an early general election, block rival group

Last updated:
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives in Parliament for his first Cabinet meeting
Thailand’s caretaker leader, Phumtham Wechayachai, has moved to dissolve parliament, potentially paving the way for an early general election, an effort to block a bid by a rival group to form a new government after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted.

Phumtham has submitted a decree to disband the House of Representatives for royal endorsement, Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday.

By law, a national vote must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of parliament. 

Although experts are still split on whether a caretaker leader has the authority to dissolve the house, the decree may be published on the Royal Gazette if King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorses it.

The move to seek dissolution came as Pheu Thai lost its house majority and is struggling to form a new government after the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn for ethical violations last week. 

Pheu Thai had sought support from the opposition People’s Party, which emerged as kingmaker, for its sole remaining prime ministerial candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri. 

But the People’s Party decided to support the bid of Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of rival group Bhumjaithai, as the next prime minister. However, the group, which is among the country’s most popular, conditioned its support on calling new elections.

