BANGKOK: A Thai garbage collector has been sentenced to death for the grisly rape and murder of a German tourist holidaying on a beach island.

Ronnakorn Romruen was arrested in April, hours after the bloodied body of a 27-year-old German woman was found buried under dried leaves and rocks on the picturesque island of Koh Sichang in the Gulf of Thailand.

A Thai court announced the verdict and sentenced the 24-year-old garbage collector to death on Wednesday.

Ronnakorn was under the influence of methamphetamines when he raped the victim, the court said.

When she attempted to escape, he used a rock to repeatedly batter her head and face.

This "caused severe wounds that led to her death," the court said in a statement.

Ronnakorn had pleaded guilty to all charges - including rape, murder, concealment of the body and using methamphetamines.

Last year, Thailand carried out its first execution since 2009 by putting a 26-year-old convicted murderer to death by lethal injection.

Human rights groups condemned the "deplorable" decision to resume the practice after almost a decade with no executions.

The country, which has some of the highest incarceration rates, has more than 500 people on death row.

A popular tourist destination, Thailand is expected to receive upwards of 40 million visitors this year and is generally considered safe for travellers.

But several high-profile incidents have tarnished its reputation in recent years.

In 2014, the battered bodies of two British backpackers were found on the dive resort island of Koh Tao.