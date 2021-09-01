Kabul: The Taliban and other Afghan leaders have reached a "consensus" on the formation of a new government and cabinet under the leadership of the group's top spiritual leader, and an announcement could come in a few days, an official said.
Taliban supreme commander Haibatullah Akhundzada will be the top leader of any governing council, Bilal Karimi, a member of the group's cultural commission said. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of Akhundzada's three deputies and the main public face of the Taliban, is likely to be in charge of the daily functioning of the government.
President Joe Biden has again defended the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, rejecting criticism that it was mishandled.