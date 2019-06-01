The tests are being investigated, says Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo

Singapore: South Korea's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is fending off calls to step up pressure on North Korea after it test-fired missiles last month.

Jeong told an annual security conference in Singapore Saturday that the tests are being investigated and a conclusion is within reach.

North Korea itself has defended the launches, saying it was exercising its right to self-defense.

The US and Japan say North Korea tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9, ending a pause that began in late 2017. Both countries called it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.