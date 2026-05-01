US embassy issues alert: 2 citizens killed during Philippine anti-insurgency operations

Heightened risk for US citizens near NPA strongholds in Leyte, Mindoro, Negros, Samar
Manila: The US Embassy here has issued a security alert for US citizens in four provinces following intensified military operations by the Armed Forces of the Philippines against the communist New People’s Army (NPA).
The four provinces identified as insurgency "hotspots" are:
Leyte
Mindoro (10,572 km2)
Negros (13,309 km2)
Samar .
The NPA, founded in 1969, is tagged by both the Philippine and US governments as a communist-terrorist group, and is Asia's longest-running communist insurgency.
The embassy said US citizens have been "present" during recent military actions and noted that an April 19 armed clash killed two Americans.
It urged Americans in the Philippines and elsewhere to obey local laws and avoid areas with elevated security risks.
The embassy warned that people near NPA members face a grave risk of arrest, injury or death, and said foreign terrorist organisations actively recruit Americans to take part in terrorist activity or provide financial support.
DESIGNATION AS TERRORIST GROUP: On August 9, 2002, the US Department of State designated the Communist Party of the Philippines/New People's Army (CPP/NPA) as a "Foreign Terrorist Organisation" (FTO). On December 5, 2017, Philippines' former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 374 designating the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organisation under Republic Act No. 10168, also known as the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.
Areas of heightened concern include rural, mountainous parts of Leyte, Mindoro, Negros and Samar, where recent clashes between NPA fighters and Philippine forces have turned deadly, the embassy said.
The embassy advised US citizens not to affiliate with terrorist or insurgent groups and to contact the embassy immediately if they suspect they have become associated with such a group.
It also said anyone who encounters armed individuals not affiliated with police or the military should leave immediately.
The alert also cautioned that some nongovernmental organizations may have affiliations with the NPA and other violent groups.
Americans planning humanitarian work were advised to work only with organizations registered with the Philippines National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency and to obtain the proper visa.
US citizens were also urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for alerts and emergency assistance. The embassy in Manila also gave a hotline for citizens.