Bodies been found; it is believed all 8 people aboard the aircraft are dead

Filipino firefighters search for victims' bodies after a medical evacuation aircraft crash on a residential area in Barangay Pansol, Laguna., damaging two adjacent resorts. Image Credit: Courtesy: Philippine Daily Inquirer

Manila: Seven people were killed when an air-ambulance plane crashed into a resort area near the Philippines capital on Sunday, sparking a fierce blaze and sending terrified locals fleeing, authorities said.

The small plane reportedly crashed at Miramonte Village in Barangay (village) Pansol, Calamba, Laguna.

Seven bodies have been found and it is believed all eight people aboard the light aircraft died in the disaster in Calamba City, local emergency official Jeffrey Rodriguez said.

Footage on social media showed the chaotic scene as an ambulance drove towards a building that was engulfed in flames and witnesses shouted for help in the street.

"No one will survive this crash. We assume that all confirmed passengers of this plane are dead," said Rodriguez, confirming seven bodies had been discovered in the smoking ruins.

Police said two people were injured in the crash and rushed to hospital, but have not reported any fatalities from those who were in the resort area when the plane went down.