It crashed in a swimming pool resort in Pansol village; no immediate word on casualties

Image Credit: Facebook

Manila: Philippine officials say a small plane has crashed into a resort area south of Manila and exploded in flames, but there was no immediate word on casualties as firefighters scrambled to control the fire.

Provincial police chief Eleazar Matta says the light plane crashed in a swimming pool resort in Pansol village in Laguna province Sunday near the foothills of Mount Makiling and authorities were checking possible casualties on board the plane and on the ground.