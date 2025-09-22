Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of September 22 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Weak Asian currencies are creating a remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates delivering exceptional value for money transfers back home.
The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?
With South Asians comprising nearly 60 per cent of the country's population, currency movements in India, Pakistan, and the Philippines directly impact household finances across the UAE.
Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of September 22:
Indian Rupee: 23.96, drop from Dh23.87 - favouring remittances
Pakistani Rupee: 76.67, unchanged from previous level
Philippine Peso: 15.47, slightly stronger from prior level of 15.49
