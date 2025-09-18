GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of September 18 - against the UAE dirham

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
People throng at a money exchange in Sharjah to remit money. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
People throng at a money exchange in Sharjah to remit money. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE residents are capitalising on weakening South Asian currencies to maximise their remittances, with exchange rates hitting favourable levels not seen in weeks. Yet, the key question remains - will this trend continue?

For those sending money home, timing is critical. To decide whether now is the right moment, you need to know if your home currency is likely to strengthen or weaken in the coming days.

South Asians — including people from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines — make up nearly 60 per cent of the UAE’s population. This makes it important to track currencies like the rupee and peso closely.

(Check live forex rates here)

Below is a look at the current exchange rates of these currencies - as of September 17 - against the UAE dirham, to help you decide if remitting now is cost-effective or if waiting could bring better value:

  • Indian Rupee: 23.91, a slight change from yesterday's 23.83

  • Pakistani Rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Philippine Peso: 15.48, slightly stronger from 15.45 yesterday

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanIndian RupeeindiaPhilippinesPhilippine pesoUAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Good news! Sending money from the UAE to select countries just got more financially savvy! Here's the deal!

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
When it comes to sending money back home, it is vital to know whether it is currently an ideal time to remit. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
People throng at a money exchange in Sharjah to remit money. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read