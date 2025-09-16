Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Below is a look at the current exchange rates of these currencies - as of September 16 - against the UAE dirham, to help you decide if remitting now is cost-effective or if waiting could bring better value:

South Asians — including people from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines — make up nearly 60 per cent of the UAE’s population. This makes it important to track currencies like the rupee and peso closely. (Check live forex rates here )

For those sending money home, timing is critical. To decide whether now is the right moment, you need to know if your home currency is likely to strengthen or weaken in the coming days.

Dubai: Remittances from the UAE are on the rise as several South Asian currencies have weakened in recent weeks. The key question: will this trend continue?

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.