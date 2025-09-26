GOLD/FOREX
Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of September 26 - against the UAE dirham

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Dubai: Weak Asian currencies are creating a remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates delivering exceptional value for money transfers back home.

The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?

Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, particularly the Indian rupee, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)

Current exchange rates as of September 25:

  • Indian rupee: 24.11, slightly stronger from record of 24.03

  • Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from previous level

  • Philippine peso: 15.76, slightly stronger from prior level of 15.73

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
