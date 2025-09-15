GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of September 15 - against the UAE dirham

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
People throng at a money exchange in Sharjah to remit money. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
People throng at a money exchange in Sharjah to remit money. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Remittances from the UAE are on the rise as several South Asian currencies have weakened in recent weeks. The key question: will this trend continue?

For those sending money home, timing is critical. To decide whether now is the right moment, you need to know if your home currency is likely to strengthen or weaken in the coming days.

South Asians — including people from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines — make up nearly 60 per cent of the UAE’s population. This makes it important to track currencies like the rupee and peso closely. (Check live forex rates here)

Below is a look at the current exchange rates of these currencies - as of September 15 - against the UAE dirham, to help you decide if remitting now is cost-effective or if waiting could bring better value:

  • Indian Rupee: 23.92, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Pakistani Rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Philippine Peso: 15.53, weaker from yesterday's closing of 15.49

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanIndian RupeeindiaPhilippinesPhilippine pesoUAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

With both Indian and Pakistani expats thronging to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium well before the match begins, one can expect a festive atmosphere at the venue.

Why Asia Cup 2025 needs India-Pakistan rivalry

3m read
Al Ansari money exchange, Dubai.

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Al Ansari money exchange, Dubai.

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot on the third day of the Third Test Match vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pujara retires: A look at his best innings for India

3m read