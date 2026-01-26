The trees were originally donated to the club in two batches: the first in June 2018 and the second in May 2019. The donation was facilitated by Japanese nationals Shinji Okomora and Shingeru Tsunashima, alongside BCC member Paz Suzuki.

"Sakura trees are known to take years before flowering, making this first bloom a true testament to patience, nature, and time," the club said in a statement.

While the blooming of cherry blossoms is a major seasonal event in Japan, successful cultivation in the Philippines has historically been difficult due to the country's tropical climate. However, Baguio’s high altitude has long made it a candidate for such botanical experiments. The current cool front—with early morning lows of 12°C—has proven ideal for the Highland variety.

Baguio Country Club described the event as a "fleeting yet beautiful reminder" of the rewards of long-term conservation efforts. The blossoms have quietly emerged across the property, drawing interest from local residents and guests who are unable to travel abroad for the traditional viewing season.

The club has not specified how long the current bloom is expected to last, though sakura flowers typically remain on the branch for approximately one to two weeks before falling.