Rare cherry blossoms bloom in Baguio after seven years

The sakura trees, donated in 2018 and 2019, were gifts from Japanese partners of BCC

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Facebook / Baguio Country Club

Dubai: The Baguio Country Club (BCC) has recorded the first flowering of its sakura trees this January, marking a rare horticultural milestone seven years after the saplings were first planted in the Philippine summer capital.

The appearance of the delicate pink blossoms follows years of careful nurturing. Horticulture experts have often noted that the city’s high altitude provides the specific environmental conditions necessary for Japanese Highland cherry trees to thrive outside their native habitat. According to recent AccuWeather data, temperatures in Baguio currently range from a crisp 12°C to 24°C, creating a cool microclimate that closely mimics the temperate spring seasons required for such blooms.

The trees were originally donated to the club in two batches: the first in June 2018 and the second in May 2019. The donation was facilitated by Japanese nationals Shinji Okomora and Shingeru Tsunashima, alongside BCC member Paz Suzuki.

"Sakura trees are known to take years before flowering, making this first bloom a true testament to patience, nature, and time," the club said in a statement.

While the blooming of cherry blossoms is a major seasonal event in Japan, successful cultivation in the Philippines has historically been difficult due to the country's tropical climate. However, Baguio’s high altitude has long made it a candidate for such botanical experiments. The current cool front—with early morning lows of 12°C—has proven ideal for the Highland variety.

Baguio Country Club described the event as a "fleeting yet beautiful reminder" of the rewards of long-term conservation efforts. The blossoms have quietly emerged across the property, drawing interest from local residents and guests who are unable to travel abroad for the traditional viewing season.

The club has not specified how long the current bloom is expected to last, though sakura flowers typically remain on the branch for approximately one to two weeks before falling.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
