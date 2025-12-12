GOLD/FOREX
'Playing with fire?' Marcos Jr 'not keen' on Independent Probe Commission (IPC)

Legislation creating autonomous commission to probe widespread corruption pushed

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the opening of the joint session of the 20th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday (July 28, 2025).
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the opening of the joint session of the 20th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday (July 28, 2025).
PNA

Manila: A senior Philippine politician said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr could be "playing with fire" if the creation of an Independent Probe Commission (IPC) to investigate alleged large-scale corruption in government is not pushed.

Former Justice Secretary and and ex-Senate president Franklin Drilon warned that public anger could escalate if the administration attempts to block the initiative.

Autonomous body

In a strongly-worded statement, Drilon urged lawmakers to establish a fully autonomous, politically insulated body with a clearly defined mandate and a “sunset clause,” ensuring the commission operates only for a specific purpose and duration.

“Congress should create an independent fact-finding body with a sunset clause. The people will get angrier if the IPC bill is vetoed. PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos) is playing with fire,” Drilon said.

A growing number of voices, including retired military generals, have pushed for independent commissions in times of public controversy, citing earlier bodies formed in response to corruption scandals and governance failures.

Transparent probe

He said such mechanisms have previously helped restore public trust by conducting transparent investigations outside the government’s political hierarchy.

His remarks come amid intensifying debate in Congress over the creation of the IPC, which would investigate recent corruption issues that have dominated national conversations.

Supporters argue that the commission is essential for genuine accountability, while critics say its functions may overlap with existing institutions such as the Ombudsman, the Commission on Audit, and congressional oversight panels.

'Backlash'

Reports have indicated that President Marcos is “not keen” on the bill, raising concerns among reform advocates that a possible veto could spark widespread backlash.

Drilon stressed that a time-bound and narrowly focused investigative body would avoid bureaucratic redundancy while demonstrating that the government is genuinely committed to addressing corruption allegations.

“If there is nothing to hide, then an independent commission should not be feared,” he added.

