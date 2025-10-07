The Office of the Ombudsman could become a key arena in the Marcos-Duterte rivalry
Dubai: Philippines' President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin 'Boying' Remulla to a new, high-stakes role: the Ombudsman of the Republic of the Philippines. The appointment fills the post left vacant by the completion of Hon. Samuel R. Martires’ term in July.
Remulla, who has served as the 59th Secretary of Justice since June 2022, will now lead the country's primary anti-corruption body. His appointment comes at a critical juncture as the administration faces increasing pressure to address widespread graft allegations, including a major probe into state flood-control projects that has sparked public demonstrations.
During his tenure at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Remulla championed significant overhauls aimed at modernizing the justice system. These reforms included efforts to reduce prison congestion, speed up case resolutions, and make legal services more accessible to the public. The President’s office highlighted his 'decades of service as a legislator, governor, and lawyer' as having earned him broad respect for integrity and commitment.
The administration stated that the fight against corruption remains a core commitment. The President’s message to the nation was unambiguous: 'There will be no sacred cows, no exemptions, and no excuses.' As Ombudsman, Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure the efficient and fair administration of justice.
Speaking to reporters at the DOJ, the newly appointed Ombudsman articulated his vision for the agency, focusing heavily on public access and accountability.
'(I want to bring in) transparency and a lot of action,' Remulla said. 'I think the people want to know what the Ombudsman is doing and we need to explain to them that there is an office doing it.'
To achieve this openness, Remulla intends to boost the agency’s communication efforts. 'We will establish a media office,' he announced, suggesting there would be more regular interviews and news releases from the office. He stressed that this is a 'necessity' because the public is 'really looking for transparency and accountability.'
Pending his official transition, Justice Undersecretary Fredderick Vida will step in as the officer-in-charge of the DOJ.
The Ombudsman position, which carries a fixed seven-year term, is powerful and has become politically charged. The office is central to ongoing investigations into corruption within the state’s massive flood-control projects. These inquiries have reportedly touched on several high-profile figures, including some lawmakers and even the President’s cousin, former House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez, all of whom have denied any wrongdoing.
Furthermore, the Office of the Ombudsman could become a key arena in the feud between President Marcos’ former running mate, Vice President Sara Duterte, and her critics. The Vice President has been accused of misusing public funds, which she has repeatedly denied. Senator Imee Marcos, the President's sister and an ally of Duterte, expressed concern stating her belief and certainty that there are plans afoot to jail the Vice President, indicating her opposition to Remulla’s appointment.
There was no immediate comment from the vice president's office.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox