Furthermore, the Office of the Ombudsman could become a key arena in the feud between President Marcos’ former running mate, Vice President Sara Duterte, and her critics. The Vice President has been accused of misusing public funds, which she has repeatedly denied. Senator Imee Marcos, the President's sister and an ally of Duterte, expressed concern stating her belief and certainty that there are plans afoot to jail the Vice President, indicating her opposition to Remulla’s appointment.