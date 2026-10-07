Graft and corruption (RA 3019): Allegations of misusing public office and congressional influence to secure illicit kickbacks from government projects.

Plunder: Charges connected to the systematic accumulation of ill-gotten wealth exceeding legal thresholds through public infrastructure allocations.

Money laundering: Formal complaints concerning the acquisition of unregistered luxury real estate properties, vehicles, and undisclosed assets.

Cash deliveries to Dutertes: Dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. alleged that Velasco ordered him to deliver suitcases containing billions of pesos in cash to Vice President Sara Duterte and members of her family, as per reports from the Philippine Star and the Inquirer

Amounts delivered: Gracioso claimed he served as a bagman for Velasco, delivering a total of over ₱2 billion ($32 million) to Vice President Sara Duterte, ₱1 billion to former President Rodrigo Duterte, and ₱100 million to Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte.

Source of Funds: He alleged that Velasco sourced the cash from 25% project kickbacks and used properties— including six or seven "cash houses" in Valle Verde 2, Pasig — to store and handle the money.

Delivery logistics: Gracioso claimed he picked up the Vice President from a hangar in Pasay City in a white van and transported her to hotels for transactions, or dropped off money at designated locations between 2018 and 2022.

Response, denials: Vice President Duterte strongly denied the allegations during a press briefing Tuesday, calling Gracioso's statements and affidavit false and pointing out numerous inaccuracies regarding her security details and home layout. She claimed Gracioso was being used by the camp of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in a smear campaign and offered money to witnesses.

Lord Allan Velasco's reaction: Legal counsel for Velasco who appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday firmly denied his client's involvement in money deliveries or kickbacks.

NBI Investigation: The NBI stated they validated that two of the seven residential properties mentioned by Gracioso in Pasig are owned by the Velasco spouses, though investigations into the broader cash-delivery claims remain ongoing.