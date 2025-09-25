GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines cancels classes, flights as severe Tropical storm Bualoi looms

Storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of climate change

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Philippines cancels classes, flights as severe Tropical storm Bualoi looms
X / PAGASA_DOST

Manila: The Philippines shut schools and scrapped flights on Thursday as a fresh storm threatened to hit just days after a super typhoon killed nine people in the archipelago.

Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi is forecast to intensify into a typhoon on Friday and then slam into the southern end of the Philippines' largest island, Luzon.

"Widespread flooding and landslides in mountainous areas are possible," Benison Estareja from the nation's weather service told a briefing.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, putting millions of people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of human-driven climate change.

Authorities warned of a "high risk of life-threatening storm surge" of up to three meters (10 feet) with the coming storm.

The Philippine Coast Guard said around 1,500 people were stranded in ports of Bicol, the region where the typhoon is forecast to hit.

Thousands were also still displaced in the rain-soaked nation after Super Typhoon Ragasa passed over the country's far northern end and killed at least nine people.

The weather bureau said the outer bands of Bualoi might also bring rains to the northern Philippines.

"These rains are continuous and may cause renewed flooding, and landslides, especially in areas that are already saturated," Civil Defence Administrator Harold Cabreros said late Wednesday.

Seven fishermen died during Ragasa when their boat was flipped over by huge waves in the far northern Cagayan Province, while one person was killed by a toppled tree.

A typhoon-triggered landslide also killed a 74-year-old man and injured at least seven people in Benguet, a mountainous province north of Manila.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos pledged late Wednesday that food, medicine and other aid was in position in areas where Bualoi is expected to pass.

The storms come as public anger seethes over a scandal involving bogus flood-control projects believed to have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Workers cut and remove a fallen tree following the passage of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China’s Guangdong province on September 25, 2025.

Super typhoon Ragasa hits HK, death toll rises to 24

3m read
Location of Opong (international code: Bualoi) issued by Philippine weather bureau Pagasa at 5pm, 24 September 2025. The forecast is valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11pm Manila time (on Wednesday).

Philippine typhoon: Direct hit seen, Opong threat grows

2m read
STORM WATCH: A new tropical depression spotted in the Western Pacific, locally known as Opong, and is now in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is expected to intensify into a "Tropical Storm" or "Severe Tropical Storm", as it threatens to plough through Eastern Visayas and the Luzon mainland by around Friday, September 26, 2025. Three people died when Tropical Storm Ragasa hit nothern Philippines.

New tropical storm Opong threatens Philippines

2m read
Did Spirit Airlines just fly through Hurricane Erin?

Did Spirit Airlines just fly through Hurricane Erin?

2m read