Manny Pacquiao's lightning reflexes no match for Turkish ice cream vendor

The clip, shared by Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee, shows the couple enjoying a break overseas
Dubai: Even Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao has to admit when he's been outmatched. A viral video making the rounds online shows eight-division champ in a showdown where his famous speed was no help: a classic tussle with a mischievous Turkish ice cream vendor.
The clip, shared by Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee, shows the couple enjoying a break overseas. They approach one of those famous street stalls where getting your ice cream is a theatrical event. As Pacquiao reaches for his cone, the vendor, using a long metal spoon, quickly pulls it away with the flair of a seasoned showman.
Well, the game was on. Pacquiao reached for the cone, and the vendor, slick as can be, pulled it back with the flair of a seasoned showman. The best part? Jinkee wasn't about to let this moment slip. While Manny was getting faked out left and right, she was right there, phone in hand, playing the role of head coach and documentarian. You can hear her laughing behind the camera, capturing every second of her husband's hilarious 'bout.'
It’s a classic family moment and a funny reminder that outside the ring, Pacquiao is just like anyone else, ready to laugh when he’s the one on the receiving end of a good-natured prank. For now, forget the pay-per-view events; this is the kind of pure, joyful content we love to see from our Filipino champ.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox