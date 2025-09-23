GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Manny Pacquiao's lightning reflexes no match for Turkish ice cream vendor

The clip, shared by Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee, shows the couple enjoying a break overseas

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Manny Pacquaio vs Turkish ice cream vendor.
Dubai: Even Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao has to admit when he's been outmatched. A viral video making the rounds online shows eight-division champ in a showdown where his famous speed was no help: a classic tussle with a mischievous Turkish ice cream vendor.

The clip, shared by Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee, shows the couple enjoying a break overseas. They approach one of those famous street stalls where getting your ice cream is a theatrical event. As Pacquiao reaches for his cone, the vendor, using a long metal spoon, quickly pulls it away with the flair of a seasoned showman.

Well, the game was on. Pacquiao reached for the cone, and the vendor, slick as can be, pulled it back with the flair of a seasoned showman. The best part? Jinkee wasn't about to let this moment slip. While Manny was getting faked out left and right, she was right there, phone in hand, playing the role of head coach and documentarian. You can hear her laughing behind the camera, capturing every second of her husband's hilarious 'bout.'

It’s a classic family moment and a funny reminder that outside the ring, Pacquiao is just like anyone else, ready to laugh when he’s the one on the receiving end of a good-natured prank. For now, forget the pay-per-view events; this is the kind of pure, joyful content we love to see from our Filipino champ.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
