Manny Pacquiao's lightning reflexes no match for Turkish ice cream vendor

Well, the game was on. Pacquiao reached for the cone, and the vendor, slick as can be, pulled it back with the flair of a seasoned showman. The best part? Jinkee wasn't about to let this moment slip. While Manny was getting faked out left and right, she was right there, phone in hand, playing the role of head coach and documentarian. You can hear her laughing behind the camera, capturing every second of her husband's hilarious 'bout.'