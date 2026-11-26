A 55-year-old man died after the car he was driving fell from the fourth-floor parking area of a building along Jimenez Street in Makati City at around noon on Thursday.

An eyewitness told Inquirer.net that they heard a loud bang, followed by the sound of the vehicle crashing to the ground.

Makati City Police Chief P/Col. Pedro Alagano Jr. confirmed that the driver died from injuries sustained in the fall. A funeral parlour later retrieved his remains from the scene.

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