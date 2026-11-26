The Toyota Vios landed upside down, trapping the driver inside the wreckage after the fall
A 55-year-old man died after the car he was driving fell from the fourth-floor parking area of a building along Jimenez Street in Makati City at around noon on Thursday.
The Toyota Vios landed upside down, leaving the driver trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle.
Makati City Police Chief P/Col. Pedro Alagano Jr. confirmed that the driver died from injuries sustained in the fall. A funeral parlour later retrieved his remains from the scene.
Makati rescue personnel responded to the scene and pulled the driver from the wreckage.
An eyewitness told Inquirer.net that they heard a loud bang, followed by the sound of the vehicle crashing to the ground.
Video footage shows the car falling from the building's fourth-floor
Police are investigating the incident to determine what caused the vehicle to fall.