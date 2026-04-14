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How the Philippine president responded to online speculation about his health condition

Marcos performs public workout, dismisses social media rumours as “lies”

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Marcos showcases good health to Malacañang Press Corps
Marcos showcases good health to Malacañang Press Corps
Facebook / Presidential Communications Office

Dubai: Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has responded to online speculation about his health by appearing in public and demonstrating his fitness in front of the Malacañang press corps in Manila.

The president has been seen performing a brief set of jumping jacks before walking briskly and later jogging towards the Palace, where he was scheduled to deliver an official statement.

The display has come after weeks of social media posts questioning his health condition where he appeared to lose significant weight.

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Marcos challenges critics

Marcos has rejected the rumours, describing them as completely untrue.

"That’s nonsense. I made sure you saw that what they’re saying isn’t true, that it’s all lies," said Marcos in Filipino.

The president has also issued a challenge to those spreading the claims to match his level of fitness.

"And I challenge anyone who are saying that I am sick, that they come and exercise with me. We will see who is stronger."

Moreover, Marcos has assured that he is in very good health, citing recent medical examinations.

"I just had my regular blood test and I'm fine. I haven't been to the hospital for three months. It was just to have a CT scan and I'm done."

Previously, Marcos had a case of diverticulitis, an abdominal condition, which he said has now been resolved.

At present, he has confirmed that he takes maintenance medication for gout and hypertension.

Focus on governance and energy concerns

According to Marcos, he maintains a consistent fitness routine despite his government responsibilities.

"My exercise is back to normal. I still exercise three to four times a week."

The Palace has repeatedly denied the rumours, regarding them as part of a "coordinated disinformation campaign."

Authorities have revealed that they are collecting evidence and will pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading false information.

Despite the online controversy, Marcos has emphasised that his administration maintains focus on national priorities, particularly addressing the ongoing energy situation and its impact on households in the Philippines.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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