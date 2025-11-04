'Halal Town' with food hub in Quiapo to form part of Manila makeover

Initiative seeks to empower Manila's Muslim community, while boosting tourism, economy
On Monday, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman took a stroll through the site of Manila’s soon-to-rise “Halal Town,” and let’s just say, the buzz in the city’s historic heart was as spicy as Mindanao’s Rendang (meat stewed in coconut milk and spices).
Inspired by the city’s Korea Town in Malate (yes, the same hub bursting with kimchi and K-pop vibes), the new Halal Town project here promises a feast for the senses.
But it’s more than just a foodie destination — it’s designed to celebrate and empower Manila’s vibrant Muslim community while strengthening business and tourism ties with Mindanao and the Middle East.
Picture halal-certified food stalls lining the street, fabric and craft shops showcasing Mindanaoan artistry, and microenterprises popping up faster than you can say “satti” — grilled chicken skewers all wrapped in bright lights and cultural pride.
Officials say the initiative will breathe new life into Quiapo, making it a must-visit spot for tourists hunting for unique flavours and locals keen to support Muslim-owned businesses, according to the Philippine News Agency.
Mayor Isko said Manila’s next top destination is ready to sizzle, sparkle, and serve up a hearty taste of unity — one halal bite at a time.
Moreno outlined the vision for Halal Town as a safe, orderly, and dependable center for halal goods and trade.
“Your city government organises an annual food caravan from Mindanao,” Moreno noted, citing a recent event where farmers from the region generated ₱7.5 million in sales over five days.
He expressed confidence that Halal Town could achieve similar outcomes on a sustained basis.
Moreno said success is within reach in the coming months — "with the support of Madam Secretary.”
Pangandaman announced that the UAE government has committed to funding the rehabilitation of the Golden Mosque complex in Quiapo.
“We will continue coordinating with your office, Mayor,” she assured Moreno.
While the project budget remains under finalisation, Pangandaman indicated that funds could be channeled via the Local Government Support Fund.
She further stated that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is receptive to public-private partnerships for the development, aligning with national preparations to host Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in 2026.
Pangandaman confirmed the project's timeline, aiming for completion ahead of the ASEAN delegates' arrival.
“This location is ideal,” she explained.
“Muslims can visit with ease, while Catholics are welcome to join and engage in cultural exchange. It will enhance tourism, create jobs, and foster livelihoods."
Moreno said: “We take pride in our city, where Christians and Muslims coexist, conduct business, and thrive in harmony and peace. With Secretary Pangandaman and the national government's assistance, this represents a significant opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox