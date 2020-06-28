1 of 14
DON'T WAIT TILL IT'S TOO LATE: A Filipino saying goes: "Daig ng maagap ang masipag." (Translation: "A proactive person wins over a hard-working person.") Many Filipinos came to UAE on visit visa — and later found a job. This qualifies them to sign up with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), a government agency that looks after expat workers. It’s actually trust fund, to which membership means paying $25 (Dh91.82) every two years. This gives members basic protection, including repatriation in of emergency, such as the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
MANDATORY MEMBERSHIP, BUT NEVER ENFORCED: By law, OWWA membership in mandatory for Filipino expat workers. But many OFWs neglect this basic step in protecting themselves and their families. When trouble comes, it’s usually too late. There are simple sign up procedures involved with OWWA membership.
OFWs who tested negative of COVID-19 wait at a bus terminal in Manila. As of June 2, 2020, a total of 7,241 Luzon-bound OFWs were served by OWWA at the PITX. On its 9th day of transportation assistance, the "Hatid Probinsya para sa mga OFWs" program has already dispatched a total of 287 buses to various drop off points in Luzon.
An OFW can apply for an exit clearance and tax exemption clearance, called Balik Manggagawa certificate (also known as Overseas Employment Certificate) online without renewing OWWA membership. It's a leeway given to OFWs, but failure to renew membership or sign up with OWWA, exposes expat Filipino workers to undue risks. A non-OWWA member who face any distress while legally working overseas cannot demand the same benefits that a paid member gets.
Members of OWWA who fail to renew membership after 2 years will not be able to avail of Php100,000 ($2,000) for accident-related injuries and their families won't be able to avail of Ph220,000 in death benefits $4,400).
If you're an OFW renewing OWWA membership, share with us your experience in paying via app, on readers@gulfnews.com.
