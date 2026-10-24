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4 pilots killed as two Philippine military planes crash during training

Two SF-260 aircraft went down at Fernando Air Base; investigation launched

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AFP
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Both planes went down within air base perimeter; no other casualties reported.
Both planes went down within air base perimeter; no other casualties reported.
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Two military planes crashed mid-air during training at an air base in the Philippines, killing four pilots, the air force said Saturday.

The SF-260 single propeller planes crashed at Fernando Air Base, south of Manila, on Friday afternoon.

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"Both aircraft went down within the base perimeter, with no other casualties reported," Philippine Air Force spokesman Colonel Alvin Capinguian said in a statement.

An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the mishap, and Capinguian said the air force's fleet of SF-260s has been temporarily grounded as a precaution. 

There have been a number of deadly crashes involving Philippine military aircraft in recent years. 

In May, two military pilots were killed when another SF-260 plane crashed during a training flight in Benguet province in the northern Philippines. 

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