Manila: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) stated a higher magnitude of 6.2 for the main tremor, and at least two aftershocks that followed shortly.
The aftershocks were detected — one at Magnitude 2.2, 02:02 PM which struck, and 2.7 at 2.20pm on Tuesday. The second aftershock was detected at the depth of 5km South and 7 degrees West of New Bataan (Davao de Oro).
More aftershocks and infrastructure damage are expected, Phivolcs added.
On Monday, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 and 5.2 jolted Davao de Oro province barely five hours apart,
The first earthquake on Monday was tectonic in origin and struck at 4:43 am, with its epicenter traced some 22 kilometers southeast of New Bataan town, Phivolcs reported.
The earthquake and subsequent aftershocks come as Davao de Oro starts to celebrate the Bulawan Festival and the province's 25th founding anniversary.