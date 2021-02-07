28 tremors recorded daily in the country on the edge of the "ring of fire"

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Earthquakes frequent the Philippines, an Asian country of 108 million inhabitants. And this is because the archipelago (made up of 7,641 islands) is on the western edge of the so-called “Ring of Fire”.

There’s a fascinating reason why geologists attribute "fire" to it. The vast area is a seismically active site, which often triggers volcanic eruptions and tremors. Another fact: this area is home to 75% of the world’s 1,500 most active volcanoes. About 300 of those volcanoes are in the Philippines, of which 22 are active and the rest (278) are "dormant" as of the record.

Why is the Philippine frequented by earthquakes?

The reason is because it straddles a number of active earthquake fault lines. Faults allow the blocks to move relative to each other. This movement may occur rapidly, usually in the form of an earthquake — or may occur slowly, in the form of what geologists describe as "creep". Faults may range in length from a few millimeters to thousands of kilometers. Most faults produce repeated displacements over geologic time.

What is a fault line? A fault line is a fracture or crack along which the Earth's crust (thin shell on the outside of the Earth) has moved. The relationship between earthquakes and faults was first established by nineteenth century geologists following the 1855 Wellington Earthquake in New Zealand.



Where do most earthquakes occur?

Most earthquakes occur along cracks in the planet's surface. These fructures may be small and localised or can stretch thousands of miles where tectonic plates meet. Within this Pacific "ring of fire", the tectonic plates are constantly jostling each other — sliding past, colliding into, or moving above or below each other. A result of these movements: deep ocean trenches, volcanic eruptions, and yes, frequent earthquakes. The tremors usually take place along fault lines, the boundaries where the plates meet.

How many Philippine earthquake fault lines are there?

Here's where it gets gets even crazier. The country, which has a land area of about 300,000 sq km (smaller than California's 423,970 sq km) has not just one — but five major fault lines.

These fault systems are known as:

Western Philippine Fault

Eastern Philippine Fault

South of Mindanao Fault

Central Philippine Fault

Marikina/Valley Fault

On Sunday, at 4.22 GMT a strong magnitude 6 earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday. But the temblor followed an earlier one, at 4.8 magnitude an hour earlier, according to the US Geological Survey and local officials said.

The stronger quake struck the town of Bansalan on Mindanao island at 12:22 pm local time, the USGS said in a bulletin. The quake was recorded at a depth of 15.6 kilometres (9.7 miles), slightly shallower than at first reported by the agency. Civil defence officials in the region reported strong shaking.

How many earthquakes occurred in the Philippines in the last 30 days?

Unknown to many, hundreds of earthquakes are recorded each day in the country. Only some are occasionally strong. For a context of earthquakes in the Philippines, take note of these numbers. According to Volcano Discovery, which keeps tracks of earthquakes, in the last 30 days (January 7 to February 2021), the Philippines was shaken by the following:

1 quake of magnitude 6

4 quakes between magnitude 5 and 6

20 quakes between magnitude 4 and 5

129 quakes between magnitude 3 and 4

562 quakes between magnitude 2 and 3

124 quakes below magnitude 2

That's a total of 850 quakes recorded in 30 days

Or an average of 28 earthquakes per day from January 7 to February 7, 2021

28 The average number of earthquakes per day recorded in the Philippines from January 7 to February 7, 2021, most of which are below magnitude 2, which cannot normally be felt

Geologists explain that people don't normally feel quakes below magnitude 2. Many small-magnitude quakes occur regularly due to the meeting of major tectonic plates in the region. The strongest, at magnitude 8.3, occured in the 1918 Celebes Sea.

The Ring of Fire is a roughly 40,233-km chain of volcanoes and seismically active sites around the Pacific Ocean. 1,500 - Number of active volcanoes around the world. The Pacific “The Ring of Fire” is home to 75% of the world's volcanoes, with some 90% of world’s earthquakes found in this so-called rim. Image Credit: Shutterstock / Gulf News

Within this Pacific ring of fire, the tectonic plates are constantly jostling each other — sliding past, colliding into, or moving above or below each other. A result of these movements: deep ocean trenches, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes. The tremors usually take place along the boundaries where the plates meet, called "fault lines".

RING OF FIRE The Ring of Fire, also known as the Circum-Pacific Belt, traces the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine, and other plates, which all encircle the large Pacific Plate.

10,540 m Depth of “Philippine Deep” an undersea trench to the east of the country, which forms a central part of an earthquake fault.

The Philippine Trench (aka Philippine Deep) • This undersea trench to the east of the Philippines is a central part of an earthquake fault theorised to have formed during the Plio-Pleistocene times. It is considered to be an active depression of the Earth's crust.



• This trench has a length of approximately 1,320 kilometres and a width of about 30 km (19 mi) from the center of the Philippine island of Luzon trending southeast to the northern Maluku island of Halmahera in Indonesia.



• At its deepest point, the trench reaches 10,540 meters (34,580 ft) — equivalent to the height of 12.7 Burj Khalifa towers.

Image Credit: Seyyed dela Llata / Gulf News

What were the strongest, deadliest earthquakes in the Philippines in recent memory?

One of the strongest earthquakes to ever strike the country in recent memory occurred in central Philippines, in 2013. It was the 7.2-magnitude tremor which resulted in a total of 150 deaths and serious damage in properties. The tremor affected more than 3 million families in Central Visayas and destroyed century-old churches. But it was not even the deadliest tremor the country had ever seen. Another was the Mindoro earthquake which swept away 1,530 houses in the coastal areas of Baco and Calapan, Oriental Mindoro after a tsunami kicked up by the earthquake.

The 5 deadliest earthquakes in the Philippines had been document in the 20th century.

1976 - Moro Gulf earthquake, Magnitude: 7.9, 3,000 (estimate)

1990 - Luzon earthquake, Magnitude: 7.8, Casualties: 1,621

1968 - Casiguran earthquake, Magnitude: 7.3, Casualties 270

2013: Bohol earthquake; Magnitude: 7.2, Casualties: 150

1994: Mindoro earthquake, Magnitude: 7.1-magnitude, Casualties: 78

An average of 28 earthquakes per day were recorded in the Philippines from January 7 to February 7, 2021, most of which are below magnitude 2, which cannot normally be felt

This 7.3-magnitude earthquake killed a total of 270 people and also caused massive landslides and tsunami in Casiguran, Aurora. Almost 300 people were also killed when the Ruby Tower in Binondo collapsed as a result of the tremor.

HOW EARTHQUAKES TRIGGER TSUNAMIS At the Earth's surface, earthquakes manifest themselves by shaking and displacing or disrupting the ground. When the epicenter of a large earthquake is located offshore, the seabed may be displaced sufficiently to cause a tsunami. Earthquakes can also trigger landslides and occasionally, volcanic activity.

Why are dormant volcanoes dangerous?

When the Mount Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991, the cloud of ash and sulphate particles deflected enough sunlight to cool the planet Image Credit: NYT

Many of these so-called "dormant" volcanoes had been drilled for geothermal power (25% of world's generation capacity). However, the adjective "dormant" can be a bit unreliable, even deceptive. Example: Mt Pinatubo was considered dormant forever — until had a cataclysmic eruption in 1991, massively damaging communities around it (and kicking out 2 US military bases, the world's largest such facility outside America, nearby).