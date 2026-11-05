Philippines, China agree to manage maritime tensions as diplomatic reset gathers pace

Diplomatic reset aims to ease maritime disputes between Philippines and China
MANILA — The Philippines and China have agreed to maintain diplomatic dialogue, exercise restraint and manage their differences peacefully following a high-level telephone conversation between their foreign ministers, offering a possible opening to ease tensions over the South China Sea.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the conversation on November 3, with both governments subsequently issuing statements outlining their respective positions.
Lazaro described the exchange as "frank, pragmatic and constructive", saying both sides recognised the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and managing disagreements based on mutual respect.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the ministers agreed that relations should be guided by three principles: maintaining diplomatic dialogue, avoiding actions and rhetoric that could unnecessarily undermine bilateral relations, and resolving disputes peacefully.
However, the conversation did not eliminate their fundamental disagreements.
China's account included Wang's warning that Manila should exercise caution in its words and actions on maritime issues.
He also accused certain Philippine politicians of interfering in bilateral relations and urged Manila to maintain what Beijing described as a "rational and unified China policy".
The diplomatic exchange follows weeks of increasingly sharp rhetoric, including controversial remarks by Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan suggesting China could "easily win" a conflict with the Philippines.
Manila summoned the ambassador in October after the remarks triggered strong protests from Philippine officials.
The latest engagement also comes ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila and the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, where both governments are seeking constructive high-level exchanges.
The DFA said the two countries remain committed to a stable, predictable and mutually respectful relationship without compromising Philippine sovereignty and national interests.
The latest diplomatic initiative follows a series of confrontations over what Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, China's controversial maritime claims and the Philippines' efforts to defend its exclusive economic zone.
Tensions intensified after Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan made remarks suggesting Beijing could easily defeat Manila in a conflict.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the statement as sounding like a threat. The Philippines also rejected China's objections to its maritime activities.
The 2016 international arbitral ruling invalidated the legal basis of Beijing's expansive maritime claims.
The diplomatic engagement reflects both countries' recognition that prolonged confrontation carries economic, security and regional costs.
However, dialogue does not mean Manila is abandoning its sovereignty claims or Beijing is changing its position.
The South China Sea is critical to Philippine national security, fishing communities, energy exploration and international trade.
Reduced tensions could lower confrontation risks, protect livelihoods and create opportunities for economic cooperation.
Manila's position
Maintain diplomatic dialogue and mutual respect.
Resolve maritime disagreements peacefully.
Avoid inflammatory statements and unnecessary escalation.
Preserve Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction.
Beijing's position
Urges Manila to exercise caution on maritime issues.
Wants Philippine officials to present a unified China policy.
Opposes what it describes as interference in bilateral relations.
Wants differences managed through dialogue and consultation.
One potentially significant development is the possibility of reviving stalled discussions on joint oil and gas exploration in Reed Bank, also known as Recto Bank.
According to an AP report citing a Philippine official who spoke anonymously, the subject was raised during the foreign ministers' conversation.
Reed Bank lies within the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ), where Manila has sovereign rights to explore and exploit natural resources under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
For the Philippines, successful exploration could help diversify domestic energy supplies and reduce dependence on imported fuel.
However, any proposed cooperation must respect Philippine constitutional requirements, its sovereign rights and the 2016 arbitral ruling.
As of November 5, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to visit Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit on November 16–18.
The latest developments:
November 3: Malacañang said Xi would be welcome in Manila and expressed hope that he would attend to help address tensions between the two countries, per Philippine Star.
November 4: The Philippine Star reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Xi would skip the summit and China would instead send Premier Li Qiang.
November 4: The DFA confirmed that Marcos had extended an invitation to Li Qiang to attend the summit, according to the the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.
Watch for further diplomatic meetings, possible Reed Bank oil and gas exploration discussions, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang's participation in the ASEAN Summit. Actual maritime conduct will determine whether this diplomatic opening produces lasting progress.
Sources: Philippine DFA and Chinese Foreign Ministry statements, November 4, 2026.