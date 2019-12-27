The plane had 95 passengers and five crew members on board when crashed near Almaty

In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Image Credit: AP

ALMATY: A Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 14 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

The Fokker 100 aircraft, heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, on a pre-dawn flight, "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

A video, released by the Central Asian country's emergencies committee, showed the front of the plane crushed into a house that was partially collapsed, as rescue crews worked to pull people from the wreckage.

Rescue workers could be seen reaching into the windows of the shattered cock pit, as scores of emergency staff gathered at the site.

A survivor told News website Tengrinews she heard a "terrifying sound" before the plane started losing altitude.

"The plane was flying with a tilt. Everything was like in a movie: screaming, shouting, people crying," she said.

At least 14 people were killed, and 22 have been hospitalised in grave condition, the Almaty mayor's office said.

The Bek Air plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan Image Credit: Twitter/@H_Aram

A Reuters reporter travelling to the airport soon after the crash said there was thick fog in the area.

The crash site in Almerek village - just beyond the end of the runway - has been cordoned off. A Reuters reporter saw the plane torn into two parts next to a house half-demolished by the impact.

Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities have not suggested any possible cause of the accident. The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.