Who is Jalila Haider? Pakistani Hazara lawyer wins 2026 Right Livelihood ‘alternative Nobel’

Born: December 10, 1984, Quetta, Pakistan

Profession: Human rights lawyer and activist

Education: LLB, University Law College, Quetta, 2010

Historic first: First female lawyer from Pakistan’s Hazara community

Legal work: Her law firm has handled more than 7,000 cases involving minorities, refugees, transgender people, political activists and human rights defenders.

600 activists: Her legal work helped more than 600 political activists and human rights defenders regain freedom of movement after being placed on no-fly lists.

Women’s rights: A founding member of the Women’s Democratic Front, she helped pioneer Balochistan’s first Women’s March.

Helping widows: Her organisation, We the Humans, has helped more than 400 widows of terrorism victims become financially independent.

Survived bomb attack: In 2016, Haider survived a bombing while mourning a fellow lawyer who had been shot dead earlier that day.

2018 hunger strike: Led a seven-day protest against targeted killings of Hazaras, eventually leading to direct talks between the army chief and Hazara women.

Personal risks: Has faced detention, cyber-harassment and death threats, and has twice been placed on Pakistan’s Exit Control List.