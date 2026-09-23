What’s next for Pakistan-Gates Foundation partnership?

Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, health and agriculture cooperation at UN
New York: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Gates Foundation Chair Bill Gates discussed expanding cooperation in public health, agriculture, digital innovation and artificial intelligence during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.
The meeting focused in particular on Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio, while the two sides also explored areas where technology and innovation could support health, agriculture and broader socioeconomic development.
Sharif recalled the Gates Foundation team’s recent visit to Pakistan earlier this month and appreciated its continued engagement in areas including polio eradication, maternal and child health, nutrition, immunisation, digitisation and financial inclusion.
The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating polio and thanked the foundation for its long-standing support for the country’s eradication campaign.
“I personally remain committed to the complete eradication of polio from Pakistan,” Sharif said.
Gates stressed the importance of eliminating polio to protect future generations from the debilitating disease and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts under the prime minister’s leadership.
He also appreciated Sharif’s involvement in guiding provincial governments on the implementation of polio vaccination programmes across the country.
Pakistan is one of only two countries where wild poliovirus remains endemic, alongside Afghanistan. The country has made significant progress over the past decades, but recurring cases and difficulties in reaching some children have continued to challenge eradication efforts.
The Gates Foundation has been a long-standing partner in Pakistan’s public health programmes, particularly the fight against polio. Its support has included work related to vaccination, disease surveillance and strengthening health systems.
The discussion in New York also looked beyond health. Sharif described the Gates Foundation as a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socioeconomic development and expressed interest in broadening cooperation in public health, agriculture, digital innovation and AI.
Agri-reforms
The prime minister also briefed Gates on the government’s agricultural reforms, highlighting areas such as innovation, biotechnology, climate resilience, agricultural research and capacity-building for farmers.
The two sides agreed to explore potential cooperation in developing improved seeds, livestock genetics and emerging agricultural technologies.
Agriculture remains a major part of Pakistan’s economy and provides livelihoods to a large share of the country’s population. The sector is also facing increasing pressure from water shortages, extreme weather, changing crop patterns and the need to improve productivity, making technology and climate-resilient farming important areas for policymakers.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain constructive engagement and explore ways to strengthen partnerships supporting sustainable development, technological advancement and improved social-sector outcomes.
Sharif also invited Gates to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, recalling Gates’ previous visits to the country.