Karachi: The United Arab Emirates has provided humanitarian assistance to over 100,000 rain-affected families in Sindh.
This was stated by the Consul General of the UAE in Karachi Dr. Salim Ali Al Dhanhani yesterday as he along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail dispatched 10,000 food ration bags for the calamity-hit people in the Mirpurkhas Division of the province.
The ration bags dispatched through 56 trucks are donated by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.
The Sindh Governor informed the media that the ration bags were being dispatched for the disaster-hit areas of Mirpurkhas, Thar, and Umerkot.
President Arif Alvi will also visit these affected areas of the province on the occasion. The governor said that a report of the rain-affected areas of Sindh would be dispatched to Prime Minister Imran Khan after a proper survey.
He expressed gratitude to the government of the UAE for lending support to the rain-affected people of the province. He said that the UAE in the past too had come to the emergency support of people in distress during every situation of calamity.
He added that the UAE being a long-standing friend of Pakistan had come to the support of the country whenever there was the situation of any disaster or calamity.
The UAE Consul General said on the occasion that they had received directives from the Government of the UAE to help the calamity-hit people in the province. He expressed gratitude to Sindh governor for lending support in this regard.