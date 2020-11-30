The Sindh government has decided to act upon a plan to transform over 200 small islands off the coast of Thatta, a historical town of Sindh, into tourist attractions. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Reuters

Karachi: Pakistan's Sindh government has decided to act upon a comprehensive plan to transform over 200 small islands off the coast of Thatta, a historical town of Sindh, into tourist attractions. The decision was reached at the recently held 16th session of the Governing Body of Sindh Coastal Development Authority (CDA).

These islands are situated along the 110 kilometres-long coastal strip of Thatta and have a total area of 394 acres. The director-general of CDA is to prepare a plan of the proposal so that it can be readily implemented after approval from the Sindh cabinet.

The meeting was of the view that the project would not just contribute towards increasing the country’s GDP but will also generate employment for the local population.

Palm possibilities

The Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who chaired the meeting, said that there was huge potential in the coastal areas of Sindh as the only need is to exploit them with a visionary mindset.

Therefore, he said, in view of their monetary significance, the state government has already developed a pilot project for palm oil cultivation on 150 acres of land in the Kathore area of Thatta. “Subsequently, with the unflinching efforts of the CDA officials and officers our mini palm oil mill has already started its production” he added.