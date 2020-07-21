Dubai: A 14-year-old girl was burnt to death allegedly by her uncle after her father turned down a proposal to marry her to the accused's son in Chiniot, in the Punjab province of Pakistan on July 17.
According to the police, Mohammad Yaqoob had asked his brother, Mohammad Yousuf to wed Sadia to his son. Yousuf refused and arranged his daughter’s marriage to another relative two months ago.
Unable to accept it, Yaqoob, doused the victim, identified as Sadia, with petrol and set her ablaze on Friday when she arrived at her parents’ house for a visit from her in-law's home.
Police told local news outlets that the victim was home alone when the attack took place.
While Sadia initially managed to escape from the house and was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries soon after.
As Sadia died, the parents and other family members tried to hide the incident.
They buried the teen and told the police that she died in a cylinder blast. However, investigations revealed otherwise.
Police launched investigations into the case after finding contradictions in statements of Sadia’s parents and her in-laws. Law enforcement took her uncle into custody over suspicions, and he confessed to the crime during initial interrogations.