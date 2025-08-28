GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan

Pakistan to hold mega World Cultural Festival with artists from 100 countries

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan named brand ambassador for WCF 2025

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (2nd from R) and Karachi Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah (2nd from L) at the press conference in Karachi
Dubai: The Arts Council of Pakistan, in partnership with the Government of Sind has unveiled plans for the World Culture Festival 2025, announcing an unprecedented line-up of international artists and cultural programming.

Scheduled to run from October 30 to Dec. 7, 2025, the 38-day festival is expected to bring together more than 800 performers from over 100 countries, including 30 Asian, 26 European, 31 African, and more than 11 North and Latin American nations. For the first time, the festival will feature not only musicians, dancers, and theatre actors, but also painters, sculptors, and filmmakers from more than 20 countries.

Mega event

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah highlighted the scale of the event: “This year, along with musicians, dancers, and theatre actors, for the first time we are featuring painters, sculptors, and filmmakers from more than 20 countries.”

The announcement drew further attention when Rahat Fateh Ali Khan revealed his role as the festival’s first-ever brand ambassador. “I am very grateful to accept this opportunity and for the love and support of the Sindh Government,” Khan said. He will also headline a special closing performance at an exclusive venue for artists, media, and invited guests.

Indian artists

Shah noted that the festival was initially planned to coincide with the death anniversary of Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, but was postponed due to security concerns following the Palagham attack earlier this year. He also addressed questions about the absence of Indian participation, stating that while artists from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal will attend, the lack of diplomatic ties with India has prevented their involvement.

On the local front, Shah confirmed that artists from across Pakistan will be represented.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan closed with a reflection on nurturing talent: “If there were more academies to train them, we could see another Rahat Fateh Ali Khan emerge.”

Related Topics:
Pakistan

