Pakistan to hold mega World Cultural Festival with artists from 100 countries

Scheduled to run from October 30 to Dec. 7, 2025, the 38-day festival is expected to bring together more than 800 performers from over 100 countries, including 30 Asian, 26 European, 31 African, and more than 11 North and Latin American nations. For the first time, the festival will feature not only musicians, dancers, and theatre actors, but also painters, sculptors, and filmmakers from more than 20 countries.

Dubai: The Arts Council of Pakistan, in partnership with the Government of Sind has unveiled plans for the World Culture Festival 2025, announcing an unprecedented line-up of international artists and cultural programming.

The announcement drew further attention when Rahat Fateh Ali Khan revealed his role as the festival’s first-ever brand ambassador. “I am very grateful to accept this opportunity and for the love and support of the Sindh Government,” Khan said. He will also headline a special closing performance at an exclusive venue for artists, media, and invited guests.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah highlighted the scale of the event: “This year, along with musicians, dancers, and theatre actors, for the first time we are featuring painters, sculptors, and filmmakers from more than 20 countries.”

Shah noted that the festival was initially planned to coincide with the death anniversary of Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, but was postponed due to security concerns following the Palagham attack earlier this year. He also addressed questions about the absence of Indian participation, stating that while artists from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal will attend, the lack of diplomatic ties with India has prevented their involvement.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.