Pakistan to give 500,000 Chromebooks to students in two years: Who will qualify?

Dubai: Pakistan will distribute 500,000 Chromebooks to students across the country over the next two years under a government initiative aimed at expanding access to digital education, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday, Dawn and Geo News reported.

He described students as Pakistan’s greatest asset and said the devices would be awarded strictly on merit, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“These wonderful instruments will be in your hands so that you are not lagging in intelligence and skills,” he said.

“Education is a jewel; regardless of where you are from, it will always make you distinguished in society,” he said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.