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Pakistan to give 500,000 Chromebooks to students in two years: Who will qualify?

Shehbaz Sharif says devices will be distributed on merit, including to seminary students

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launches the PM Youth Chromebook Scheme during an event in Islamabad, October 25, 2026.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launches the PM Youth Chromebook Scheme during an event in Islamabad, October 25, 2026.
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Dubai: Pakistan will distribute 500,000 Chromebooks to students across the country over the next two years under a government initiative aimed at expanding access to digital education, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday, Dawn and Geo News reported.

Speaking at the launch of the Prime Minister’s Youth Chromebook Scheme in Islamabad, Sharif said providing young people with modern technology was a collective responsibility of the state.

He described students as Pakistan’s greatest asset and said the devices would be awarded strictly on merit, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“These wonderful instruments will be in your hands so that you are not lagging in intelligence and skills,” he said.

The prime minister said the Chromebooks would enable students to attend classes remotely, improve their digital skills and pursue employment opportunities.

Students selected on merit

Sharif recalled that previous governments led by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party had distributed 600,000 laptops over a decade.

The new programme, he said, aims to provide 500,000 Chromebooks within just two years.

He stressed that poverty should not prevent talented students from accessing technology and educational opportunities.

The scheme will also cover students enrolled in religious seminaries, alongside those attending schools, colleges and universities.

“In the past, we had given laptops to the students of prominent seminaries along with universities and colleges,” he said.

Sharif reiterated that the new devices would be distributed on the basis of students’ abilities alone.

Focus on digital education

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of investing in education, referring to the recent inauguration of a Daanish School in Islamabad.

He said governments must prioritise education and make the necessary resources available to young people.

“Education is a jewel; regardless of where you are from, it will always make you distinguished in society,” he said.

In August, Sharif had announced plans to provide Chromebooks to 250,000 high-achieving students this year.

Pakistan also launched its first Google Chromebook assembly line last year, a move officials described as an important step towards improving access to affordable digital technology.

At the time, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the facility could support employment, supply-chain development and future technology exports.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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