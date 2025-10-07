Pakistan: Seven injured as blast derails Jaffar Express near Shikarpur in Sindh

He said the impact of the explosion caused four carriages to derail. Four of the injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital, while three others were admitted to Civil Hospital, Shikarpur.

In a similar incident in August, a bomb blast on a railway track in Balochistan’s Mastung district derailed six bogies of the same train near Spezand station, though no casualties were reported. That incident occurred just three days after another failed attempt to target the Jaffar Express in Sibi, when an explosive detonated moments after the train had passed.

According to Shikarpur SSP Shahzeb Chachar, the remaining carriages continued toward Jacobabad. He said the explosion targeted a single line used by trains to and from Quetta, and police teams from Jacobabad and Shikarpur had launched a search for the perpetrators.

